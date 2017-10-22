Butuan Bishop Pueblos passes away at 74

BUTUAN Bishop Juan de Dios Pueblos passed away on Saturday. He was 74.

Advertisements

Though saddened by Pueblos’ death, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, (CBCP), said it should also be looked at with hope and faith in God.

“Every death diminishes us. Something in us dies when a loved one dies. In the death of Bishop Juan de Dios Pueblos a part of us dies too but we look at death with hope and faith in the Risen Lord,” Villegas said in a statement on Sunday.

“He is a priest forever. The battle is over. The victory is won. Well done, good and faithful priest of God. Pray for us Bishop Didi,” said Villegas.

The cause of death of the Butuan bishop has not been determined.

Pueblos served the Butuan Diocese for 22 years.

He was born in Moto Sur in Loon town, Bohol in 1943 and was ordained in 1968.

In 1985, Pueblos was named auxiliary bishop of Davao and later ordained titular bishop of Zaba’s diocese.

He served as bishop in Kidapawan for eight years before coming to Butuan. PNA