Buy a friend’s asset to beat a business competitor

MERGERS and acquisitions are old textbook tricks. Company A enters into a partnership with Company B to combine their forces and double their strength to beat Company C. Sooner than you can imagine, you’ll hear nothing about Company B as it has been eased out of the picture. Look at what happened in the telecom industry, when Smart partnered with the Gokongwei family-owned Digital Telecommunications (Digitel) as a strategy meant to beat Globe. We hear nothing about Digitel now.

Digitel became a prime target for the picking as it previously operated Sun Cellular’s “industry-changing unlimited texting and calling plans that affected the bottom line of Globe and Smart.”

There are many examples out there to prove that borrowing or buying a property owned by a friend, normally at a price that one can’t refuse, can do more good for the buyer (than the seller) in the long term. In geopolitics, “borrowing” a friend’s asset to attack the competition has been time-tested by China and North Korea, with the latter now more aggressive than ever with its nuclear missile program directed against the United States, Japan and South Korea.

China is repeating the same old strategy by occupying some parts of the West Philippine Sea, now with the help or acquiescence of the Philippine government. A surprised, newly found ally, the Philippines can’t “refuse” the offer because of its perception of China’s military might.

Now, let’s set politics aside for other columnists to tackle.

Buying (even borrowing or renting) a friendly competitor’s assets offers mutual advantages to both parties. Suddenly, the mindset can change from being adversarial to that of partnership. Instead of suspicion, trust becomes the order of the day. Instead of perpetuating a destructive competition, equity and fair dealings become the norm, among other advantages.

The new paradigm is based on the ability of partners, first and foremost, to work out equitable solutions so that everyone benefits from the shared responsibility and co-ownership. This requires the partners to have a high level of information-sharing, including those that are being offered by “big data analytics.” If you’re proximate to that complex set of data, the partnership can uncover hidden patterns and correlations so the partners can make better decisions.

The question that comes to mind after the merger between Smart and Digitel (or the acquisition by one of the other) is whether Digitel is happy with the outcome. We don’t know for sure. And I doubt if they would talk about it. Looking back, we don’t know if Gokongwei has wrongfully aided or abetted a concealed objective that, if known at the outset, would not have happened.

This is often in the mind of investors and their organizations when they are faced with the so-called offer of a strategic alliance, or other forms of business collaboration. That’s why it’s always better to carefully examine an offer to prevent a competitor from buying or borrowing a property to gain the upper hand. The only way to do this is to be proactive by doing the same strategy in a timely manner.

If you are the type who wants to gain easy money and coast your way to the bank without much headache, then you’ll opt to sell, normally at a high price. Now, what if Gokongwei bought PLDT and Smart, instead? This brings us to another tricky situation – price haggling. Let’s use theoretical companies to simplify things:

Company MNQ publicly announces it is selling the firm for P1 billion pesos due to some issues with the government. Soon enough, interested parties send in their offers. Companies X, Y and Z offer P700 million, P800 million and P900 million, respectively.

The majority investors of MNQ seriously study the offer of Company Z’s P900 million more closely.

Then, out of the blue, another company – GHI offers a non-binding P950 million and says it wants to pay P100 million as earnest money. MNQ is ecstatic and sends rejection letters to the other bidders as it prepares to close the deal with GHI. After several weeks, nothing is heard from the highest bidder.

When MNQ finally catches up with GHI, it learns that there has been an internal wrangling among the GHI board members over the “overpriced” bid and that GHI now wants to back out of its “non-binding” offer and be able to make a new, much lower bid.

MNQ goes ballistic but can’t do anything except to swallow its pride with its mounting problems. Since there are no other bidders left and MNQ does not want to go back to the other original bidders and beg them to resume the process, and not to forget the government’s deadline, GHI gains the upper hand and becomes the sole buyer, even if its offer was only P690 million.

Yogesh Chabia is right: “Even the mafia can teach us something…If the mafia can have this sort of collaboration and value system of making sure everyone works together for the greater benefit of one another, why can’t the business world?” Chabia, who writes for Entrepreneur India, says: “Collaboration and making sure the entire industry progresses is always ideal.”

Take this with a grain of salt. It may or may not happen in the real world, but we’re always consumed by suspicion. And, sometimes, you give industry players the benefit of the doubt by playing blind to the mafia links in business and vice versa. Sometimes, you just have to tell yourself there’s no such link as that created by cupid for lovers, except that which are used for visual representations to titillate the imagination.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter for his random management thoughts on Elbonomics.