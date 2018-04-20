Buy while the market stays in the red

Buying while the market is in the red is one of the trading tips regarded as a winning strategy. This was exactly what Dondee Prime, the latest player to actively join the game in the virtual stock trading challenge, had in mind when he submitted a “buy” order for Pure Gold Price, Inc. (PGOLD) for Wednesday, April 18.

PGOLD was one of the badly hit stocks when the market tumbled on Tuesday, April 17. It dropped more than 11 percent from its previous day’s close, which, according to analysts, was its “sharpest since August 2015.”

The market also dropped to what news reports described as its “lowest since May 2017” and, as a result, this brought cumulative losses in market value to “more than $20 billion (or P1.0 trillion)” since the beginning of the year.

These losses in market value, in turn, made the Philippine stock market now one of Asia’s expensive markets.

As explained last time, rising inflation and a weaker peso, the brewing US-China trade war and the ongoing US-Russia standoff over Syria, are the principal factors precipitating further investor caution, if not total market disinterest.

Puregold

PGOLD is one of the country’s largest grocery store operators on a wholesale and retail basis. It was incorporated on Sept. 8, 1998 and opened its first store in Mandaluyong City in December 1998.

Essentially, PGOLD’s retailing operation is done through several “store brands and formats.” These are through its “Puregold Price Club” and S&R Membership Shopping for the hypermarket operations, “Puregold Junior” for its supermarket operation and “Puregold Extra” for its “discounters.”

“Puregold Price Club” and S&R Membership Shopping adopt the warehouse club concept and offer a variety of food and non-food products that cater to both retail customers and resellers, namely from the loyalty program “Tindahan ni Aling Puring” (launched in 2004). The “products offered are in club packs and majority of the merchandise goods are of imported brand names, mostly from the US.”

“Puregold Junior” operates as a neighborhood store and offers a higher proportion of food to non-food products, compared with its hypermarkets.

Discounters, through “Puregold Extra”, operate in a small store format that offers a more limited number of goods.

PGOLD also owns Estenso Equities, Inc., which is the holding company for five companies, namely, NE Daily Commodities and First Lane; PG Lawson, Inc.; Ayagold Retailers, Inc.; Gold Tempo Company; and San Roque Supermarkets. PPCI Subic, Inc. is operating one Puregold branch in Subic Bay, Olongapo City.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, PGOLD is operating 147 hypermarkets, 100 supermarkets, 29 extras, one minimart, 12 S&R warehouse clubs and 23 S&R Quick Service Restaurants, nine stores under NE Bodega and eight Budgetlane stores, for a total of 329 stores all over the country.

PGOLD’s market price tumbled deep last Tuesday, April 17, after its 2017 earnings were reported to have “missed estimates,” and with analysts talking about more headwinds for the company.

Alternative path in making a profit

Buying a stock after a sudden price drop may be a good strategy that could even lead to profitable trade. It is consistent with the classic market principle of “buy low and sell high,” the trading norm that Dondee Prime said was behind his buying price for PGOLD.

Studies reveal, however, that the price of a stock that results from a sudden price plunge does not necessarily lead to a profitable trade. A comparatively low entry price is only half of the story of a successful trade. This is because the “exit price” is what actually determines the profitability of the trade.

This was apparently clear on the mind on Pixiu when she submitted several trading orders to be executed first thing Monday morning, April 16 – she would realize her profits or minimize her losses only until after she has closed her trades.

She gave two “sell” and “buy” orders each, which were all “DONE.” These were to get rid of her stockholdings in STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. (STI) and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. (VLL), buy Global Ferronickle Holdings, Inc. (FNI) and – to add more – to her stockholdings in Apex Mining Co., Inc. (APX).

Explaining in pure technical language, she said, “STI failed to sustain its breakout and did not move as expected. Therefore, accumulation may not be over and may take some time. I will transfer the proceeds to more promising plays.”

“VLL formed a bearish candlestick at closing last Friday, April 13, 2018. This shows some weakness in short-term price action. It may consolidate sideways in the meantime. I will transfer the funds to other plays,” she added.

She also went on to explain that “APX showed strong price movement last week despite the overall market weakness. Last week I bought 20,000 shares, done at P1.79 and it closed at P1.85. This week, I would like to add to this winner.”

On Wednesday, April 18, however, she submitted one “sell” and two “buy” orders. The “sell” order was to dispatch her entire APX position to minimize looming losses and the two “buy” orders were to add more to her holdings in FNI and do speculative play in PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (PERC). Her trading orders for APX and PERC were “NOT DONE.”

APX, according to her, “did not move as I expected. It closed with a bearish engulfing candlestick. There is a huge supply of shares dumped in the market and that may prevent prices from moving up in the short term. At my sell price of P1.85, I could sell at break-even and manage the risk.”

Her additional “buy” order for 20,000 FNI at P2.41 per share got “DONE” (at the opening price of P2.40).

Accordingly, “FNI will benefit from stronger nickel prices, which had rallied to $14,000 last week. FNI is also completing its buyback program. This provides good support at current prices. Technically, it is nearing the end of its consolidation as it approaches the apex of its triangle pattern. FNI earnings were up 54 percent in 2017, (too). Its share buyback program is providing support to current prices. I would like to add to my current position.”

Details of her transactions will be shown in the next article.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com