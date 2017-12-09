Buying rally lifts stock market back to 8,300 level

Share prices rebounded on Friday with the benchmark index returning the 8,300 level, a development attributed by analysts to investors resuming purchases ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) jumped 1.59 percent or 129.77 points to close at 8,304.70. The broader All Shares rose by 1.21 percent or 58.27 points to 4,858.86.

“The Philippine market tried to establish new trading ground, breaking past the 8,200 as part of the Christmas rally along the regional peers,” a Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said.

Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas said market optimism was fueled by good economic figures from Japan and China and progress on the government’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act.

Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu also said a regional rally had provided impetus for local shares.

“With the regional [markets]up, nagkaroon ng (there was) inertia to rally again,” he said.

The mining and oil sector was the sole loser among all sectoral indices, declining by 1.82 percent.

More than 1 billion issues valued at P6.7 billion changed hands.

Winners outnumbered losers, 121 to 66, while 50 issues were unchanged.