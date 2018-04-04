Buying time to finish off

JUST as the changing scenarios on the South China Sea mesmerized the world just a few years ago, the last few months have seen a flurry of primarily diplomatic activities and “developments” at and beyond the Korean Peninsula. This began with the “positive” (if that adjective can ever be attached thereto) overture extended by, of all parties, North Korea around the end of last year to its counterpart in the south, expressing their wish to take part in the Winter Olympic Games which were to be held in the South. The South, as I explained, responded almost immediately and enthusiastically to the overture, and soon the two Koreas were engaged in various levels of talks, culminating with indeed the North’s participation in the Games, sporting even a joint North-South team, complete with a high-level visit by the North to the South.

And the “progress” on the Korean Peninsula has indeed marched rapidly forward. The North’s reclusive leader Kim Jong-un, visited China last week, his first foreign visit since taking power. Later this month, Kim will hold a summit with his southern counterpart, the first such meeting in nearly 15 years. For the first time a Northern leader will cross the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas, into the South. And all eyes are on next month, when Kim is supposed to meet no less than United States President Donald Trump. I have written quite frankly and skeptically about the sustainable viability of this slate of interactions involving North Korea. I was not trying to be pessimistic so much as striving to be realistic in my assessment of the peace efforts expended by different parties around the world.

And this is indeed a very realistic world, with international relations being first and foremost an exercise in pragmatism at the very least, and romantic notions of idealism only to be aimed at when there is a convergence of political will and national interests. The influence of moral suasion on countries’ behavior, though laudable and desirable, could usually be exercised only on the basis of realistic enforceability in case of delinquency, which is aplenty.

As such, whether the rest of us in the international community like it or not, from the North Koreans’ admittedly pragmatic point of view, the preservation of its regime, however ruthless and brutalist it might be, can be perhaps most “effectively” achieved by means of research, development and even deployment and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), including chemical (which it supplied to and helped the equally ruthless Syrian regime rebuild), biological (anthrax) and even nuclear weapons (which are increasingly plain for all to see).

WMDs, by their very definition, are weapons capable of killing a large number of people and/or destroying a huge amount of property. As such, possession of WMDs would instill fear in the minds of many national rivals and neighbors. Those latter which previously harbor any thought of ambitious aggression against a particular country, or which might have attempted regime change by subterfuge, will now have to think more than twice before proceeding with such subversion.

There are indeed at least two interrelated levels of tremendous strategic concerns when a country not a superpower possesses WMDs. On one level, if provoked by perceived danger to, for example, the survival of a regime, the power-that-be may be tempted to deploy WMDs, which would almost certainly invite at least proportionate retaliation (if not more, though not necessarily by the affected countries, but by their superpower allies), and that leads eventually to total mutual (though not necessarily mutually assured) destruction. That will be most unpalatable to the mainstream international community and will almost certainly restrict their slate of reactive choices vis-à-vis neighbors armed with WMDs. Countries with WMDs can thus in a sense hold their rivals and neighbors alike to ransom, which is exactly what North Korea is attempting to do.

Another level of fear exists among those which are rivals or neighbors of countries not superpowers but in possession of WMDs primarily in the form of proliferation and/or atomization. Assuming such an authoritarian regime did not manage to launch its WMDs in time to preserve itself and was consequentially dethroned. The command-and-control structure for its WMDs would similarly disintegrate. In such a horrific scenario, WMD possession could be “atomized,” with such weapons or their crucial toxic or radioactive materials falling into, for example, regional warlords who rise up to fill the power vacuum left by the previously centralized power structure typical of such regimes. The warlords could then continue to hold the world hostage, albeit in an even more “diffused” manner, and thus much more intractable than ever before.

And some of these “atomized” WMDs or their essential material may also be sold for profit to the highest bidders, some of which are terrorist organizations. Horrific terms such as “dirty bombs” which are essentially mini-WMDs are brandished about nowadays, and are distinct possibilities. North Korea is keen on “engaging” the mainstream international community to “buy” itself more time to perfect its WMDs and polish their means of delivery. The rest of the world is similarly wishfully intent on delaying such scenario as long as possible. The confluence of these two streams of mutually incompatible desires gave rise to the rush of events nowadays on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.