BVR jumpstarts 2018 in Ilocos Sur

In 2015, Bea Tan, Gretchen Ho, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, Charo Soriano and I came together to bring into fruition a new vision for beach volleyball in the country. Fueled by our passion for volleyball, we saw an opportunity to provide an avenue for beach volleyball players to develop and excel in the sport resulting in the creation of Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR).

Our question then was, how come beach volleyball isn’t the most popular sport in the Philippines when our country boasts of beautiful beaches and miles of sandy shores?

By January 2016, we started with our new program: BVR On Tour. We realized that most of the beach volleyball players weren’t in Metro Manila, thus we decided to visit different coastal communities to introduce the sport, discover new talents and elevate the competition level. In the same month we were invited by the province of Ilocos Sur to take part in their Sun Soaked Beach Festival. And for three straight years, we are fortunate enough to be included in their activities along side the dragon boat races and frisbee tournaments. This year’s festival has just concluded a week ago and it truly gets better each year.

Twelve teams from Manila, Iloilo, Cebu, Davao, and Hong Kong competed in each division of the tourney. In the men’s class, University of Santo Tomas alumni Henry James Pecaña and Kris Roy Guzman dominated the sand beating BVR mainstays from the University of the Visayas Jade Becaldo and Fort Libres. These two teams are quite familiar with each other as they regularly pull off a podium finish. Team Hong Kong, Giovanni/Nordberg finished third.

In the women’s class, it was an emotional win for the ladies of the Philippine Airforce after Judy Caballejo and Anna Camille Abanto finally pulled off a first place finish since the tour started in 2015. They beat Team Perlas of Tan/Villanueva in two sets. The senior high girls of UST finish third.

The BVR On Tour will continue this Feb­ruary 24 and 25 in Puerto Galera and on March 10 and 11 in Batayan, Cebu. The other legs will be held in Dagupan, Albay, Siargao, Surigao and Puerto Princesa.

This 2018 is also going to be a big year for beach volleyball as Manila will be one of the stops in the FIVB World Tour this coming May. Athletes from our neighboring countries and more are expected to compete in this one-star tournament in the summer.