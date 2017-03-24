BVR on Tour Season 2 goes to La Union

The fourth leg of the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour Season 2 will be held at the Kahuna Beach Resort in La Union on April 1 and 2. After La Union, the tour will travel to Guimaras Island and Ilocos Norte.

Sixteen teams will be vying for top honors in the men’s and women’s divisions bannered by BVR regulars and collegiate players.

Dzi Gervacio and Kassie Gormley, after dominating the third leg in Lakawon Island, Negros Occidental will try to stretch their winning run. The duo bested Jackie Estoquia and Mae Demontno of Team Iloilo, 14-21, 21-18, 16-14.

In the men’s division, Far Eastern University bets Jeremiah Barrica and Kevin Hadlocon trounced Jason Labuyo and Belson Ocampo of Team Iloilo, 21-18, 22-20, also in the third leg.

Among the women teams to watch out for in the La Union leg are University of Santo Tomas, PNP-Davao, Air Force, San Beda and University of Perpetual Help System-Delta.

Meanwhile, another team from UST, FEU, Cebu Air Force, Bacolod, Navy, UPHSD and Lyceum University of the Philippines will battle for the coveted title.

The BVR on Tour primarily aims to identify and develop Filipino athletes by exposing them to international competitions.

BVR on Tour Season 1 started in January 2016, putting up tournaments across different beaches in the country.

BVR co-founder, Dzi Gervacio, told The Manila Times that they are planning to expand their program with collegiate and high school levels.

“Filipinos has really the potential and they can win. One of the reasons why we are doing this is that the Philippines is an archipelago and we have beautiful beaches and it is strange that beach sports aren’t one of the top sports in the country.”

The group also seeks to host international beach volleyball tournaments like the Asian University Games (AUG) and Southeast Asian Games.

“We are trying to vie for AUG to be held here as well as we are trying to bid for SEA Games. But we’ll see since we are waiting for confirmation from the Philippine Sports Commission and Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas, Inc.,” she said.

