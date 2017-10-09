BYD launches all-new S1, electric forklift

China’s leading electric vehicle maker BYD recently celebrated its 4th anniversary in the country with the launch of its new subcompact SUV, the BYD S1, and the first lithium-powered electric forklift.

Solar Transport and Automotive Resources Corp. (STAR Corp.), the official Philippine distributor of BYD vehicles, marked the milestone with customers, employees, media partners and friends last September 28, 2017 at the BYD Shaw Showroom, Mandaluyong City.

“We are grateful to all of you most especially to our clients, bank partners and media friends for your unceasing support. BYD Philippines has been in the country for four years now and we are proud to say that our customers are very happy and satisfied,” said STAR Corp. Managing Director Mark Andrew Tieng.

“In the last four years, BYD introduced various technological advances in the automotive industry. In fact, BYD is now the top supplier of electric vehicles in the world, with a market share of 13.2 percent, which is even higher than Tesla’s 9.9 percent. In the Philippines, the passenger vehicle market is growing so fast and BYD has its own line-up of vehicles representing them on the road,” he added.

Inspired by the event’s theme, which is “Driving to the Future,” Tieng unveiled the all-new and handsome BYD S1, an ideal subcompact SUV that can offer superior and reliable performance.

It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol with four cylinders, 16 valves, double overhead camshaft, variable valve timing and direct fuel injection that is mated a six-speed automatic transmission.

The S1’s engine has a rated power of 150 hp at 5,200 rpm and maximum torque of 240 Nm between 1,750-3,500 rpm.

It offers advanced technologies such as an Android multimedia system equipped with Bluetooth, USB ports and an eight-inch touch-screen.

“We are very excited for the arrival of the S1,” said Tieng on its prospects for the Philippine SUV market.

Electric-powered forklift

“We would like to introduce something to you, BYD has shown you several technological advances in the past years. You have seen our remote controlled vehicle, the F5 Suri. You have also seen our hybrid sedan, the Qin [Chin] as well as our E6 fully-electric vehicle. In this year’s celebration, we would like to present to you a new addition to the BYD family—The All-New BYD Lithium Ion Phosphate Forklift from the new energy business of BYD,” he said in introducing the BYD forklift during the event.

Its battery is made from non-toxic materials. Unlike its lead-acid counterparts, it is lead free and does not have any lead acid emissions. The BYD forklift is also equipped with the best features to make operating it safe and efficient. Its features include automatic speed reduction when cornering, forward tilting and overload protection, braking assist, a battery management system and a multifunction TFT Screen to help the operator monitor its performance. The BYD forklift is an award winning forklift having the prestigious International Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award in 2016.

BYD also introduced its FREE 5-year PMS Oil Change Program to customers who avail the all-new BYD S1 and BYD S7 units from July 29, 2017 onwards.

According to Tieng, the free 5-year preventive maintenance service program will be beneficial to all BYD owners as it already includes parts such as oil filter, drain plug washer, gasket, as well as four liters of regular engine oil.