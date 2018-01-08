Byton teases ‘intelligent’ electric vehicle ahead of CES 2018

Byton, a Chinese start-up electric car company founded by former Infiniti China director Daniel Kirchert, has revealed teaser photos of its new ‘intelligent’ vehicle ahead of its debut in the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The new car company has a footprint in three countries — the United States, Germany and China — and has over 400 employees, all of which are ex-Faraday Future employees. Kirchert said in a report from Forbes last December that he and co-founder Carsten Breitfeld, who was a former head of BMW, wanted Byton to be a premium brand like Tesla.

“I’m very convinced that building a brand which has the ambition to be a premium brand — Tesla has built a premium brand, or BMW or Audi — has to be global. There are very few examples of a local brand, which is considered premium in this industry. I think that’s both true for Chinese consumers – a Chinese consumer will not put a purely local brand on a similar level as a premium brand – as for US and European customers,” Kirchert was quoted as saying by Forbes.

The company claimed it will improve charging times for its production car, or to make it as fast as putting fuel in a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

“In order to experience time efficiency similar to a combustion car, charging times need further reduction. That is exactly what we are about to achieve. In the time it takes you to enjoy a cup of coffee, the battery will get enough charge for a whole week of urban commuting,” the company said in its website.

Photographs have been released by Byton revealing hints of the exterior, which gives an impression of an MPV, and a preview of the interior, which showcases its touch screen that stretches the whole dashboard, which can control climate, driver information, and speed.

The company said that the car will excel in the age of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The company’s electric car will be manufactured in Nanjing, China and will be available in China by 2019, and in the US and Europe in 2020.