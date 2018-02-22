C-5 road resumes normal operations after crane falls

A crane that fell off along C-5 road that caused heavy traffic on Tuesday afternoon is an “isolated” case and the road is now back to normal operations, according to Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a concessionaire of the C5-Southlink Expressway. According to CIC, a bored piling machine of contractor FF Cruz fell off the lane and damaged cable lines and also affected a powerline in the area. “We are fortunate that this incident did not result in any casualties. But many motorists were inconvenienced, and for that we apologize,” CIC president Luigi Bautista said in a statement. The lanes resumed normal operations by 2 a.m. after the contractor deployed manpower and equipment to clear the site.