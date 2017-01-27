CA acquits drug suspect over police lapses

THE Court of Appeals’ (CA) Special Ninth Division ordered the release of drug suspect Arlo John Orge in Manila over procedural lapses the police committed following his arrest in 2012. The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 2 sentenced Orge to a maximum of 17 years imprisonment after he was allegedly caught in possession of one plastic sachet of ephedrine, a dangerous drug. The CA ruling said, “Considering the evidentiary gaps in the chain of custody of the subject drugs, there is no other recourse but to acquit accused-appellant on the ground of reasonable doubt.” Associate Justice Celia Librea-Leagogo penned the decision which was concurred in by Associate Justices Amy Lazaro-Javier and Marie Christine Azcarraga-Jacob.

Jomar Canlas