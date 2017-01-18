CA affirms conviction of NEcija drug trader

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the decision of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Gapan City in 2015 sentencing a drug pusher to life imprisonment.

In a ruling signed by Associate Justice Marie Christine Azcarraga-Jacob, the CA’s Special 17th Division denied the appeal of Joey Vicente Tingson, affirming the decision of the RTC, Third Judicial Region, Branch 35.

In February 2011, PO2 Laurence Binuya arrested Tingson in a buy-bust operation in Gapan, Nueva Ecija.

The operation was recorded and the marked money consisting of two pieces of P500 and one heat-sealed plastic sachet of shabu.

The RTC found Tingson guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violation of the dangerous drugs act or drug pushing as it sentenced him to life imprisonment, prompting him to file a plea with the CA.

In its December 16, 2016 ruling but was released to the media only recently, the appeals court held that the lower tribunal was right when it convicted Tingson.

“The trial properly appreciated the presumption of regularity in the performance of official duty,” the CA said.

According to the appeals tribunal, “the absence of any improper motive strongly tends to sustain the conclusion that none existed to falsely charge appellant.”