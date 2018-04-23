CA affirms legality of National Press Club sale of Manansala mural

THE Court of Appeals (CA) sustained its ruling affirming the legality of the action of the past officials of the National Press Club (NPC) in connection with the sale of a Vicente Manansala mural to a private gallery in the amount of P10 million.

In a three-page resolution penned by Associate Justice Carmelita Salandanan Manahan, the CA’s former Fourth Division held that the GSIS failed to raise new arguments that would warrant the reversal of its October 30, 2017 decision.

In its October 30 ruling, the CA held that Regional Trial Court Branch 22 Judge Marino dela Cruz did not err when he approved the “motion to withdraw information” for estafa filed by the DOJ against the accused NPC officials, namely: Roy Mabasa, president; Benny Antiporda, vice president; Louie Logarta, secretary; Amor Virata, treasurer; and Rolly Gonzalo, auditor.

Also charged were former NPC Directors Jun Cobarrubias, Jerry Yap, Alvin Feliciano, Joey Venancio, William Depasupil, Dennis Fetalino, Joel Egco, Conrado Generoso and, Samuel Julian (deceased).

The appellate court did not give merit to GSIS’ claim that the order of then acting Justice Secretary Alberto Agra was for the withdrawal of the case for qualified theft, and not for estafa.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court that there was no probable cause to push for the trial of the estafa complaint against the former NPC board of directors.

“This Court finds that all matters and issues raised in the motion have already been passed upon and resolved by this Court. In view thereof, there appears no cogent reason for the reconsideration of the decision,” the resolution said.

Concurring with the resolution were Associate Justices Fernanda Lampas Peralta and Elihu Ybanez.

The case stemmed from the decision at the time by the NPC officials to sell the badly damaged and fast deteriorating iconic Manansala mural, which used to occupy the wall of the NPC Bar and Restaurant.

At least P7 million was needed then to restore the mural, an amount which NPC could not afford.

The club decided to sell the mural for P10 million to an art collector to prevent it from further deterioration and to raise funds to settle its gargantuan maintenance bills and debts.

A huge part of the money, P6 million, was held in trust and helped finance the construction of the club’s housing project in Pulilan, Bulacan, some 45 kilometers away from Manila, for its members.

The P6 million investment, which has the approval of the NPC board, was questioned by some well-meaning regular and lifetime members. Critics alleged that the money was used to buy the 3,000-square meter parcel of land belonging to the sister of one of the NPC officials.

But the NPC, in a July 4, 2011 statement, said: “It was used as the capital share of the NPC in the joint venture between the Club and the developer to develop that land in Pulilan, Bulacan into a secured subdivision for all members of the NPC and build or construct houses thereon.”

“Hence, it is very clear that the P6-million fund was not used to buy that land. It was invested in a manner that when all these houses are sold to journalists members of NPC, the profit shall go to the Club and the money used as capital shall be returned,” the statement added.