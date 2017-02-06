CA affirms life term on Bicol drug trader

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed a ruling of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Legazpi City (Albay) sentencing a drug dealer to life imprisonment and slapping him with P5-million fine.

Associate Justice Romeo Barza, in the 20-page ruling concurred in by Associate Justices Andres Reyes Jr. and Henri Jean Paul Inting of the CA’s Special First Division, dismissed the appeal of Jamilah Lidas who was convicted by Legazpi RTC, Branch 1, in September 2014.

Lidas was indicted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested him in a buy-bust in August 2013.

PDEA agents confiscated one big sachet containing 76.458 grams of shabu amounting to more than P400,000.

The RTC found Lidas guilty of drug pushing and sentenced him to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He was ordered to pay a P5-million fine.

He then filed his appeal before the appellate court after the RTC did not reconsider its decision.

In its December 21, 2016 ruling that was released to the media only recently, the CA held that the RTC was right when it rendered its decision against Lidas.

The appellate court said it found that no reversible error was committed by the RTC finding Lidas guilty of the crime charged.

“The guilt of Lidas has been established beyond reasonable doubt, a determination of the appropriate imposable penalty is now in order,” the CA added.