CA affirms Pemberton’s conviction

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the conviction of L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton for killing Filipino transgender Jeffrey “Jennifer” Laude in October 2014.

In a 48-page decision, the CA Special 16th Division junked Pemberton’s appeal seeking the dismissal of the ruling made by the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 for lack of merit.

Pemberton had said that he killed Pemberton in self-defense.

“[T]he conviction of Pemberton for homicide is undeniable,” the appellate court, through Associate Justice Marlene Gonzales-Sison, said.

The court said the lower court did not err when it sentenced the US serviceman to 6 to10 years imprisonment.

“Indeed, a plea of self-dfense cannot be justifiably appreciated where it is not only uncorroborated by independent and competent evidence, but also extremely doubtful by itself. Self-defense, like alibi, is a defense which can easily be concocted as it is in this case,” the court said. Jomar Canlas