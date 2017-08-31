CA affirms sentence vs Canadian drug trafficker

THE Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed the ruling of the lower court against a Filipino-Canadian sentenced to life imprisonment for trying to smuggle in MDMA, also known as ecstacy, while on vacation to the country in 2011. Associate Justice Carmelita Salandanan Manahan, of CA’s Special Sixth Division, affirmed the October 3, 2014 decision of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 78, finding Jesse Matthew Johnson, 31, guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Records show that Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized a parcel containing the illegal drug sent through a Philippine Postal Corp. office branch in Quezon City from Vancouver, Canada with Johnson as consignee. Johnson, alias “Jovit Calaminos Reformoso,” was arrested when he claimed the package containing 30 grams of narcotics.

Jomar Canlas