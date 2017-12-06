CA approves appointment of Guerrero as Armed Forces chief, promotion of 38 military officials

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) approved on Wednesday the interim appointment of Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero as Armed Forces chief of staff and the promotion of 38 senior military officials.

Outside of the military, the body also confirmed the appointments of:

* Jocelyn Batoon-Garcia as Ambassador to Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden;

* Dennis Yap Lepatan as Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein;

* Eduardo Jose de Vega as Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, the Commission of the European Communities, and the Council of the European Union;

* and Demetrio Tuason as Ambassador to the United Mexican States, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The CA also confirmed the appointment of retired Justice Jose Mendoza to the Judicial Bar Council (JBC). It also approved the promotion of former Manila Rep. Harry Angping and Pedrito Camilet Jr. to the rank of Colonel and Captain respectively in the reserve force of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Navy. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO