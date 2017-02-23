CA defers Yasay confirmation

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. failed to get the nod of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday because the panel wanted to see more documents that will prove that he is not a US citizen.

Members of the CA’s committee on foreign affairs defered the consideration of Yasay’s nomination pending the submission of additional documents regarding his citizenship.

The CA panel questioned Yasay’s citizenship following reports that he is a holder of a United States (US) passport.

But the DFA chief maintained that he only owns a passport issued by the Philippine government.

He added that he never became a US citizen, although he admitted that he applied for naturalization and for a green card where he took an oath of allegiance to the US.

Yasay pointed out that taking an oath of allegiance as a green card holder in the US is different from taking an oath to become a US citizen of America.