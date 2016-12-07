CA gives nod to 4 cabinet secretaries

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed the ad interim appointments of four cabinet secretaries and four officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

However, the CA did not tackle the case of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial because she left when Rep. Harry Roque opposed her appointment.

Among those who got the CA’s nod were Rodolfo Salalima, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo of the Department of Tourism, Fortunato Dela Pena, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Ernesto Pernia of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

Salalima assured the lawmakers that his appointment as DICT secretary would have no conflict with his former position in the private sector.

Salalima used to be connected with Globe Telecommunication Company.

“I’m a lawyer. I’m cognizant of the law. I took my oath before the President. Rest assured that I will do my best to comply with my responsibility as head of the DICT,” he said.

The CA also confirmed the appointments of Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel, Ambassador to Nigeria Shirley Ho Vicario and Ambassador to Kenya Uriel Norman Garibay. Jefferson Antiporda