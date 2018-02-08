CA gives nod to Health chief

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday approved the ad interim appointment of Francisco Duque 3rd as Health secretary, three months after he took the reins at the Department of Health (DoH).

President Rodrigo Duterte named Duque as Health chief after the appointments body rejected Paulyn Ubial amid allegations of corruption and incompetence.

Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, chairman of the CA Committee on Health, sponsored Duque’s confirmation.

Senators Manuel Pacquiao, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Joseph Victor Ejercito, and Ralph Recto agreed that Duque is the “right man” to lead the DoH amid the controversy over the Dengvaxia vaccine.

“It is my honor and privilege to recommend to the plenary of the Commission on Appointments the confirmation of Dr. Francisco T. Duque 3rd as Secretary of the Department of Health,” Honasan said.

“Dr. Duque is not only passionate about public health. He is also an effective communicator. He was able to get his message across to the Filipino people. His management skills are validated by his accomplishments to date,” he added.

Honasan praised Duque’s actions amid the Dengvaxia controversy.

“Dr. Duque has stayed on course. He kept faith in guiding the department and in informing the Filipino people of the measures that are being undertaken by government to address the situation,” the senator said.

During his confirmation hearing, Duque became emotional as he recalled the “glorious days” of the DoH. “We have so much budget [now]. I think we need to recapture the glorious days, if you don’t mind, of the DoH then. We hoped to be able to motivate, to inspire,” Duque said.

“We have a new strategy roadmap to be able to institute and realize the transformation that I initiated as soon as

I entered the DoH because I tell them during my time, in 2005-2010, our budget was P10 billion to 11 billion but we had better immunization coverage. We enjoyed public trust and satisfaction,” he added.

The DoH chief told senators that he has not missed a single flag raising ceremony because he taps this activity to uplift the morale of employees who have been affected by the Dengvaxia scandal.

“I’m telling them this is a challenge for us. It’s a struggle. We must realize these difficulties are teaching us lessons, lessons so important so that this thing doesn’t happen again,” Duque said.

Recto described Duque as a “hands-on manager who can solve today’s ills while preventing future problems, one who treats the causes and not the symptoms, one who is both curative and preventive in outlook.”

Zubiri praised Duque’s “exceptional work ethic, excellent managerial skills, and qualities that make him stand out as government leader.”

“With this impressive academic records, extensive experience in the health sector and unquestionable dedication to serve the Filipino people, I believe Duque is the man we need to lead the main government agency in charge of providing quality, accessible public health services to our country,” he said.

Duque’s confirmation elated Malacañang.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said with Duque at the helm of the DoH, “all of our problems, particularly the Dengvaxia issue, will be given the right solution.”

“We are confident that Secretary Duque would be able to deliver better programs and services as the DOH once again aims to regain the trust of our people through integrity, professionalism and governance,” he said.