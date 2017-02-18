CA junks libel case vs Quezon mayor

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has upheld the ruling of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Quezon City (Metro Manila) dismissing the libel case filed by Rep. Danilo Suarez against Mayor Joselito Ojeda of Mulanay town in Quezon province. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Suarez against Ojeda for allegedly uttering libelous statements such as “illegal activities” and “extortion,” which were aired live on television over Channel 8 and DWTI radio, both local stations in Quezon province. On May 26, 2015 RTC Judge Cleto Villacorta 3rd acquitted Ojeda of libel as well as of civil damages, prompting Suarez to seek redress with the appellate court. On January 23, 2017 verdict that was released only recently, Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting of the CA’s 17th Division affirmed the RTC decision, adding that what Suarez was questioning were really errors of judgment. Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Marlene Gonzales-Sison and Ramon Cruz.