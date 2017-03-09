CA junks Makati petition vs Taguig on BGC case

The Court of Appeals has junked the petition of Makati City in the controversial tug-of-war on the ownership of Fort Bonifacio or Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

In a 17-page decision, the CA Special Former 6th Division dismissed the petition of Makati City that questioned the decision of the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 153 that said BGC belongs to Taguig City.

“Taking into account that the Supreme Court has found Makati to have violated the rule on forum shopping, its deleterious effects without a doubt, had set in. The necessary legal consequence of dismissal of this case must perforce follow,” the appellate court said.

However, Michael Arthur Camiña maintained that the CA did not rule that Taguig is the rightful owner of BGC.

“That point needs to be emphasized. Based on the merits, the Court has ruled that Makati, not Taguig, is the rightful owner of BGC. The case was dismissed on a technical ground of forum shopping committed by the previous lawyers of Makati. But the order of dismissal by the CA is in conflict with the decision of the Supreme Court that merely ordered the previous lawyers of Makati to pay a fine and not to dismiss the case. Makati will exhaust all legal remedies to protect its territorial jurisdiction,” Camiña said. Jomar Canlas