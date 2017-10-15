CA junks raps vs Camarines Norte gov

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has exonerated Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado of grave misconduct for “no substantial evidence” on the case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Advertisements

In a 19-page decision penned by Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang and concurred in by Associate Justices Mario Lopez and Myra Garcia-Fernandez, the CA’s former Third Division partially granted Tallado’s petition for review.

“There being no substantial evidence to support the finding of guilt, petitioner is hereby exonerated of the charge of grave misconduct,” the CA held.

However, Tallado was found “administratively guilty of oppression/abuse of authority and is meted the penalty of suspension of six (6) months and one (1) day, together with its accessory penalties.”

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales had ruled with finality on a complaint for grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.

Tallado’s case stemmed from the complaint filed on November 4, 2015 by Milline Marie dela Cruz, Mark Anthony Mago, Maria Joanabelle Crisostomo and Shanta Baraquiel against the governor and the provincial government’s human resources management officer Magdalena Toledana.

He was meted the penalty of dismissal from the service with the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, prohibition from taking any Civil Service examination, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service.

Records of the case showed that Tallado invalidated the appointments of 48 provincial government employees, including the complainants, assigned to various positions on permanent status by former governor Jesus Typoco Jr.

However, the Civil Service Commission regional office in Bicol invalidated Tallado’s memorandum and directed the immediate payment of back salaries and other benefits to the affected employees.

Earlier, Tallado was slapped with six months suspension by the Ombudsman for disgraceful and immoral conduct in connection with a sex video involving him and his alleged mistress that was leaked to the Internet.

JOMAR CANLAS