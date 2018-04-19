CA justice named Comelec commissioner

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has made his first appointment to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), choosing a justice of the Court of Appeals to replace retired commissioner Arthur Lim.

A well-placed source of The Manila Times said Duterte had appointed Associate Justice Socorro Balinghasay-Inting for a seven-year term as Comelec commissioner, or until February 2, 2025.

The appointment papers have yet to be released and transmitted to the Comelec.

Inting is a senior member of the appellate court’s 12th Division, where she has served for nine years.

The new Comelec commissioner is a native of Davao City and the proud mother of a public attorney in Muntinlupa, Nina Ma. Socorro.

Inting started her government career at the Public Attorney’s Office. She later became a prosecutor in Davao City, Cebu City and Manila.

She entered the judiciary in 1997 when she was appointed Makati Metropolitan Trial Court judge. She was later named judge at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) and served for nine years.

Inting was appointed to the appeals court by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on November 6, 2009.

The appointment of Inting to the poll body is an ad interim appointment, which means she can immediately assume the post, subject to the confirmation of the powerful Commission on Appointments.

Inting is a graduate of Ateneo de Davao University where she earned a degree in management. She finished law in the same university and passed the bar exams in November 1980 with a grade of 81.6 percent.

There is still one vacant position in the Comelec, the post left by Commissioner Christian Robert Lim.