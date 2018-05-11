CA justices among 12 eyeing Supreme Court slot

Nine Court of Appeals (CA) justices, the Supreme Court administrator, a lower court judge and a college of law dean lead the list of candidates for a vacancy in the Supreme Court (SC).

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened nominations for the post to be vacated by SC Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., who will retire on August 8.

Velasco was a former Justice undersecretary, a former CA justice and a former SC administrator.

The deadline for application was May 2, 2018.

The CA justices who applied for the SC post were Jose Reyes, Rosmari Declaro Carandang, Ramon Bato,

Ramon Hernando, Ramon Garcia, Oscar Badelles, Manuel Barrios, Apolinario Bruselas and Amy Lazaro-Javier

SC Administrator Jose Midas Marquez will also vie for the post, along with former Ateneo College of Law dean Cesar Villanueva and Judge Carlos Espero of the Davao City Regional Trial Court.

Also expected to retire in October this year is Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro.

Among mandatory requirements that applicants should submit are their complete sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth for 2016 and 2017 in case the applicants are in government service, or for 2017 for those in the private sector; and their income tax returns or certificates of compensation payment/tax withheld for 2016 and 2017.

All applicants must also submit results of their medical examinations that they took six months prior to the deadline for filing of applications, namely their complete blood count, routine urinalysis, blood chemistry and electrocardiogram (12-lead) and results of their routine chest X-ray (excluding X-ray films) conducted within one year prior to the deadline for the filing of applications.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

It is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, with ex-officio members Sen. Richard Gordon, Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Retired Justice Jose Catral-Mendoza is the head of the council’s Executive Committee.

Other regular members of the JBC are lawyer Jose Mejia, representing academe; Milagros Fernan-Cayosa, Integrated Bar of the Philippines; and retired Judge Toribio Ilao, private sector.