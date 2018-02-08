CA reinstalls dismissed Cagayan de Oro mayor

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Court of Appeals (CA) in Cagayan de Oro City has reinstalled dismissed Mayor Oscar Moreno to his post in a resolution released onWednesday afternoon.

Appearing with his lawyer, Moreno held a news conference on Thursday morning at City Hall to exhibit the CA resolution, which allows Moreno to continue to exercise his duties and responsibilities as city mayor.

Moreno’s lawyer, Dale Bryan Mordeno, explained that the CA resolution was received past 5 p.m. on Wednesday that grants their petition and motion to include the latest case against Moreno in the consolidated case in November last year.

Mordeno said that on November 28, 2017, the appellate court issued a resolution granting the petition to consolidate the 23 anti-graft cases against Moreno, adding that the court would no longer issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and writ of preliminary injunction of the same nature in the future.

He pointed out that the CA’s latest resolution affirmed that the last and the 24th case decided by the Ombudsman, ordering the dismissal of Moreno, was part of the November 2017 resolution.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday served the anti-graft court’s dismissal order against Moreno along with three other city officials.

The anti-graft case involved illegal rentals of heavy equipment by the province of Misamis Oriental when Moreno was still serving governor of the province before he run for mayor in Cagayan de Oro City in 2013.