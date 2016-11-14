CA reinstates damage suit vs Mark Jimenez

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered reinstatement of a complaint for recovery of a sum of money and damages filed by Anastacio Martirez and Marilu San Juan Martirez against former Manila congressman Mark Jimenez. Associate Justice Marie Christne Azcarraga-Jacob of the CA’s 16th Division ordered the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 70, Pasig City (Metro Manila) “to proceed with the pre-trial and trial of the case with deliberate dispatch in consonance with this ruling.” The case stemmed from the complaint of the Martirezes against Jimenez (Mario Batacan Crespo in real life), owner of Taxinet Inc., renamed as Pinoy Telekoms Inc., and Latitude Broadband Inc. Jimenez allegedly sought the assistance of Anastacio to secure a P49-million loan for Pinoy Telekoms, with a condominium unit at Fort Bonifacio Global City as collateral. The former lawmaker, however, failed to return the money, prompting the Martirezes to file a complaint before the RTC, which dismissed the complaint on ground of failure to state a cause of action. Jomar Canlas