CA rejects Gina Lopez as DENR secretary

THE Commission on Appointment has rejected the ad-interim appointment of Gina Lopez as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Wednesday.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, the chairman of the CA’s committee on Environment and Natural Resources, presented the recommendation of the committee on the floor disapproving the appointment of Lopez.

Pacquiao said the committee met the 13 vote requirement to reject her appointment.

Lopez was the second appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte rejected by the appointments body after Foreign affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay. Jeff Antiporda