CA upholds P100M libel suit vs ABS-CBN

THE Court of Appeals (CA) threw out a petition of broadcast journalists Erwin Tulfo, Linda Jumilla and others questioning the lower court’s ruling on the P100-million libel suit GMA Network filed against them.

Associate Justice Renato Francisco of the CA’s Ninth Division penned the 14-page decision that Associate Justices Sesinando Villon and Manuel Barrios, concurred with.

“Accordingly, the assailed twin orders of the dated 16 April 2013 and 11 June 2013 are affirmed,” the CA held.

It ruled that the lower court did not commit grave abuse of discretion when it junked the petitioner ABS-CBN broadcasters’ motion to quash or dismiss the case.

“In sum, no grave abuse of discretion can be ascribed to the RTC, as its denial of petitioners’ motion to quash finds support under the rules and applicable jurisprudence,” the CA ruled.

Aside from Tulfo and Jumilla, also impleaded in the case were ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation chairman and CEO Eugenio Lopez 3rd, president and COO Luis Alejandro and nine other ABS-CBN officers who repeatedly accused GMA Network of stealing footage on the arrival of Angelo de la Cruz in July 2004 in its news programs.

GMA Network chairman, president and CEO Felipe Gozon, EVP and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., VP for News and Public Affairs Marissa Flores, News Director Jessica Soho, News Operations Head Grace Reyes and News Program Manager John Oliver Manalastas filed the case against ABS-CBN.

Also sued were SVP for News and Current Affairs Jose Ramon Olivares, VP for News Operations Jesus Maderazo, VP for News Productions Luisita Cruz-Valdes, AVP for News Operations Jose Magsaysay Jr., Director for News Operations Alfonso Marquez, then Insider Executive Producer Beth Frondoso, Magandang Umaga Bayan Supervising Producer Maria Progena Estonilo Reyes, MGB Executive Producer Annie Eugenio and News Patrol Executive Producer Dondi Garcia.

Records of the case showed that Tulfo and Jumilla repeatedly made statements against GMA Network in the ABS-CBN news program Insider and early morning current affairs program MGB on July 23, 2004.

Tulfo and Jumilla allegedly called GMA Network Inc. a thief during their program.

In its episode, Insider showed on live video bold graphics that read, “Ang pagnanakaw ba’y serbisyong totoo?” (Is theft genuine service?)

It even showed the slug, “Exclusive video ng ABS-CBN ninakaw ng GMA-7.” (Exclusive video of ABS-CBN stolen by GMA.)

This prompted Gozon, et al. to file a complaint, saying ABS-CBN’s malicious statements gave GMA no other recourse but to go to court.

The case had reached the court for trial, prompting Tulfo, et al. to file their motion to quash but to no avail.