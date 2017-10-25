CAAP CALLS developer over boom crane in Davao airport

The country’s aviation regulator said Wednesday it is coordinating with local authorities regarding a boom crane of the Aeon Towers, a P3.1-billion condominium project, that poses danger to approaching aircraft at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman Eric Apolonio said the agency has issued Notice-To-Airmen (Notam) limiting airport’s Runway 23 to landing only, while Runway 05 was limited to take-off procedures over obstruction on approach and departure surface. CAAP said it summoned the building developer – FTC Group of Companies Corp. – to explain why they did not secure clearance for the use of boom crane although they obtained height clearance for the construction of the tower building. The presence of high boom crane, approximately 250 meters in angle from the right side of airport’s final approach, prompted the city government of Davao to ask the condominium developer to remove the construction equipment that poses danger to aircrafts. The 33-storey condominium, the tallest skyscraper in Mindanao, was threatened to shut down by Davao Mayor Sara Duterte- Carpio.

