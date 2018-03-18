CAAP helping probe Bulacan plane crash

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has sent its Flight Safety and Inspectorate Service to the site where a light aircraft went down on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead.

The safety and inspectorate service will help investigate the cause of the accident that saw the Piper PA-23 Apache six-seater (registry number: RP-C299) crash-land in Plaridel, Bulacan, north of Manila.

Meanwhile, the remains of five members of the de la Rosa family who died in the incident have been brought to a chapel in Barangay Lumang Bayan for the vigil.

Those of the other five victims, all passengers of the plane, were claimed by relatives at the Superior Funeral Homes on Sunday.

The light aircraft landed on the house of the Santos-de la Rosas while the family was eating lunch in Purok 3, Barangay Lumang Bayan.

The pilot, Capt. Ruel Meloria, 56; passengers Romeo Huenda, 57, Ma. Vera Pagaduan, 21; Nelson Melgar, 23; and Elicia Necesario, 22, died instantly.

Killed in the house were Luisa Santos,70; Rissa Santos-de la Rosa, 47; Jun-Jun de la Rosa, 17; and Timothy de la Rosa, 11; and Trisha de la Rosa, 7.

Mayor Jocell Vistan of Plaridel said in her Facebook account that the local government is mourning the loss of members of the Santos-de la Rosa family and assured to provide the victims financial assistance.

It was learned that the Bulacan provincial government will shoulder the funeral expenses for the family.

Liz Mungcal of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Bulacan said they are in touch with other government agencies for updates on the incident.