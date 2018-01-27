CAAP opens Legazpi airport to local flights

LEGAZPI CITY: The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has given a green light for commercial airlines to resume operation in Legazpi City Domestic Airport after four days of closure following Mayon Volcano eruption. Eric Apolonio, CAAP spokesman told The Manila Times that the resumption of commercial flights in

Legazpi City began on Friday at 3 p.m. until 5p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting January 27 until 31.

CAAP said Legazpi, Naga and Masbate airports are operational pursuant to visual meteorological conditions (or VMC). Mayon Volcano is still on alert Level 4 and CAAP advised pilots flying near the area to exercise extreme caution since ash from volcanic eruption can be hazardous to the aircraft. It also advised passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines on the flight schedules that may be affected by the changing VMCs. The operation of Legazpi airport was closed down on January 23 following the intermittent but successive Mayon eruptions.