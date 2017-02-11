CAAP shuts down Surigao airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has shut down the Surigao airport that was damaged by a strong quake that shook the city Friday night.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco on Saturday ordered the immediate repair and rehabilitation of the runway damaged by the 6.7 magnitude quake.

Sydiongco said that the earthquake partially damaged the 1,700-meter runway.

The airport terminal was also damaged.

PAL Express and Cebu Pacific Air operate daily flights to Surigao from Manila.

Cebu Pacific suspended all flights to and from Surigao.

“Affected passengers may be accommodated via mounted Cebu-Butuan-Cebu flights or avail of any of the following options, without penalties – rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, reroute their flights to alternate ststions (Cebu or Bacolod) within 30 days from original departure date, or opt for full refund or travel fund,” CEB said in an advisory.

Passengers to Surigao City can take flights to and from Butuan airport.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

BENJIE L. VERGARA