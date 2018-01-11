CAAP to summon pilots in Albay crash landing

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will summon the two pilots of a private jet that made an emergency landing at the Bicol International Airport (BIA) on Thursday to find out the real reason behind the incident.

Captain Pedro Pangilinan, Jr. and First Officer Jasper Ferguson were flying the Gulfstream G200 jet heading to Legazpi Domestic Airport in Albay from Manila but decided to land on the BIA runway.

The jet, reportedly chartered by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to carry some documents to its branch in Legazpi City, is operated by Asian Aerospace.

Reports said the plane was forced to land at the BIA, which is still under construction, when a sudden wind drop hit the aircraft as it was on its final approach to the Legazpi Domestic Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said in a text message that Pangilinan and Ferguson with four others were not hurt during the incident.

Apolonio added that the names of the four passengers were withheld “due to a privacy issue.”

It was initially reported that six BSP personnel were onboard the aircraft.

He said the jet was still in the grassy area of the BIA where CAAP aircraft probers were investigating.

Apolonio said the result of the investigation would not be released this week because investigators will have to gather more evidence including the pilot communication to radio tower and the aircraft.

According to a retired pilot, who refused to be identified, the wind drop can only temporary affect the aircraft, which can immediately resume normal flight after adjusting to a new windspeed.

But he said, if the plane was hit by a strong downdraft that damaged it or any of the passengers were hurt, then that was when the pilot decided to make an emergency landing.