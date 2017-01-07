CAAP unveils latest air navigation system

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has unveiled a 22-million yen Communications Navigation Surveillance and Air Traffic Management System (CNS/ATM) on Thursday.

The system is expected to place Philippine aviation on a par with Asia and Europe the Department of Transportation tweeted on Friday.

It will help “determine precise locations of an aircraft, enable operators to meet their schedules, and choose flight profiles,” while providing a more efficient, economic and safer air traffic management flow in the country, the department said.

The system includes a central traffic control complex housed in the CAAP office in Manila, and 10 radar sites which will cover the entire Philippine Flight Information Region (FIR).

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is now 92 percent complete and is expected to be in operation by the end of June 2017.

The International Business Aviation Council noted the CNS/ATM system is based on available global communications, navigation, and surveillance systems.

It said that Air Traffic Management is a result of these integrated systems working together to provide Air Traffic Control, Airspace Management, System Wide Information Management and Air Traffic Flow Management.