More CAAP workers positive for drug use

At least 10 more employees of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) face dismissal after testing positive for drug use.

This brings to 30 the number of CAAP personnel who failed the drug test. More than 5,000 workers in 81 airports nationwide were tested by the Office of the Flight Surgeon and Aviation Medicine.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said 20 personnel found positive for drug use have been dismissed.

“We are still waiting for the transmittal of the result of the outsourced drug testing of the remaining 8 percent of CAAP employees from other facilities and stations,” Apolonio said.

He added that five airports under the CAAP’s supervision were drug-free — Davao International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Tuguegarao Airport, Puerto Princesa Airport and Tacloban Airport.

The aviation regulator manages 81 airports nationwide while four others are controlled by other airport authorities—the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the Subic, Clark and Cebu-Mactan International Airports.

There are 5,555 CAAP employees nationwide, 3,500 of whom are technical workers involved in air traffic management.