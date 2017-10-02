Cab driver in Carl Arnaiz slay appears in Senate probe

THE taxi driver who was allegedly robbed by Carl Angelo Arnaiz appeared before the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs and identified two Caloocan police officers who allegedly shot the teen.

Tomas Bagcal identified Police Officers 1 (PO1) Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita as having shot Arnaiz along C3 road on the morning of August 18.

Bagcal added that the 19-year-old former student of the University of the Philippines was kneeling down when the police officers shot him.

The taxi driver surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on September 20. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA