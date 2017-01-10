Cab driver nabbed for overcharging

A TAXI driver was arrested for forcing a passenger to alight from his cab after refusing to pay extra flag -own fee, aviation police on Tuesday said. Ivan Incirto, 26, of Al Rose taxi (ABS 5137) was arrested on the complaint of Brian Jaen, 33, a newly arrived seafarer. The Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) said Jaen boarded Incirto’s cab at the regular metered taxi lane of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA 3) last Sunday and asked to bring him to SM Bicutan. About 50 meters away from the terminal, Incirto demanded P1,500 fare, which Jaen protested. This irked the driver and forced the passenger to alight. Jaen then reported the matter to Avsegroup’s Mobile Patrol Security Unit outpost near the terminal that arrested Incirto, who was about to pick up another passenger at NAIA 3.