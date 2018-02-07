CAB to unveil flight schedule software

THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) is enhancing its software for the real-time online applications for airlines’ flight schedules, which is expected to be introduced this month.

“The second phase” of the software enhancement “is about to be completed,” CAB Legal Division Head Wyrlou Samodio told The Manila Times.

“The first phase is the creation of the Passenger Rights Assistance Officers module for data gathering. We are using that to monitor delays and [flight cancelations]in 30 commercial airports nationwide,” he said.

“The module also serves out complaint module for passengers,” Samodio added.

Earlier, CAB partnered with Dynamic Outsource Solution 1 Inc. (DOS-1) to offer 24/7 hotline assistance to passengers, which they can access by dialing 165-66.

The move was part of the board’s implementation of the Air Passenger Bill of Rights.

This would answer questions on the bill’s provisions and offer simple solutions to air passengers’ concerns, and receive complaints arising from the violation of these rights.