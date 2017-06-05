Cabagnot leads tight BPC race

For a change, June Mar Fajardo is not the leader in the statistical points (SPs) average category in the race for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

The San Miguel Beer center, the reigning three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league, finished fourth in the SPs after the elimination round of the mid-season conference.

But still, the six-foot-10 slotman stands a chance of becoming the PBA player with the most number of BPC awards in the league.

Currently tied with his mentor and now retired Danny Ildefonso with five BPC awards each, Fajardo averaged 32.2 SPs in 10 games in the Commissioner’s Cup where he normed 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Leading the BPC race was Fajardo’s teammate Alex Cabagnot, who averaged 34.7 SPs built on his tournament averages 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

The southpaw guard has yet to pocket a BPC award since he was drafted second overall by Sta. Lucia Realty in 2005.

GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle finished second with 33.4 SPs average while Baragay Ginebra San Miguel forward Japeth Aguilar was third with 32.2 SPs. Pringle’s backcourt partner Terrence Romeo rounded up the top five with 31.5 SPs average for fifth spot.

Besides Fajardo, the four players in the top five are looking to win their first BPC award in their career.

TNT KaTropa’s Jayson Castro (31.3), Beermen Marcio Lassiter (31.2) and Chris Ross (30.9), Gin Kings lieutenant LA Tenorio (30.2) and Meralco sophomore guard Baser Amer (29.6) sneaked in to the top ten.

These players have a legitimate shot to win the conference’s BPC award as they are just separated by five points and their teams are still in contention for the Commissioner’s Cup crown.

In the Best Import race, in the hunt are Star’s Ricardo Ratliffe, Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee, KaTropa’s Joshua Smith, Beermen’s Charles Rhodes, Bolts’ Alex Stepheson.