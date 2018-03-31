Cabanatuan ‘Senakulo’ turns into comedy

IN trying to make up for their past mistakes, 27 confessed drug users in a slum community in Cabanatuan City staged a street “Senakulo,” a re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ.

But not without slip-ups.

Roel Francisco, who acted as the group leader, admitted that some of the performers were “Tokhang” responders who were previously hooked on illegal drugs while other participants inherited the sacrifice of flagellation from their parents and grandparents.

The first blunder was by those who performed the roles of Jesus and some penitents who declined the soft boiled eggs prepared by the residents and Hermano mayor Elmer Rivera to stave off their hunger. They said the eggs were still raw.

The act slighted Rivera after the spectators laughed at the way the penitents refused the eggs.

“Did they not know that egg is nutritious and can replenish their spent energies,” he said.

From Barangay Dicarma, the flagellants passed through the street leading to the city’s main Saint Nicholas Catholic cathedral.

The spectators and residents, however, could not hide their disgust when some of the penitents smile and make

a thumbs-up as spectators aim their cellphone camera on them. While others, apparently trying to make a scene, would line up kneeling down the street whip their bodies and stumble, eliciting guffaws.

The one who played Jesus Christ wearing a long black wig also fell down. His improvised maroon tunic was ripped exposing his shoulder and back blackened with tattoos —causing the amused audience to smirk and laugh.

To lend drama to the show, the organizers hired two local lady “pasyon” (passion) chanters whose voices stole the attention from the performers.

Another performer, Fernando Bernardino, 75, who played Judas Escariot was also included at the scene beating the Christ but the village elders commented “He is not supposed to be there.”

The supposed solemn Lenten rite turned into comedy, according to 79-year-old Leticia Rivera who was the former Hermana mayor for decades in the village.

“Some performers just inherited the role from their parents and grandparents. They do not know what they are doing. I would suggest to stop the activity and focus only on the solemn reading of the ‘pasyon.’ I wonder if they can wash their sins with that kind of performance,” she said.

Devotee Evelyn Rivera Villavicencio said she hopes that after Lent the flagellants will not return to their old ways.

She quoted 2 Corinthians 5:17 that says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Villavicencio said old things are just that. Old and gone.