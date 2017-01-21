CABBIE, AIRPORT WORKER RETURN CASH, VALUABLES

A wheelchair attendant assigned at the Cathay Pacific Airways area turned over to airport authorities a red sling bag containing US$11,075 and more than P11,000. Rizaldy Ocde found the bag at the foreign exchange counter near the check-in area at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal said aside from cash, the bag also contained the passport, a pack of cigarettes and a sim card of Mary Gane, a Filipina balikbayan who claimed the bag before her connecting flight to Iloilo City.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Antonio Infanta, 71, was commended for returning P220,000 in cash his passenger left in his cab last January 19. Infanta was unaware that the bag contained cash and a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owned by Benjamin Cantanero. MIAA authorities said Cantanero alighted from Infanta’s cab at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport departure area and only noticed that his bag was missing when he was about to enter Terminal 3. Cantanero sought the assistance of Airport Police personnel who called up his phone that was noticed by Infanta as it rang inside the bag. Infanta returned to the airport and turned over the bag to Cantanero in the presence of airport police.