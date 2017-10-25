Cabbie found dead inside taxi in Cebu

A RETIRED policeman turned cab driver was found dead inside the taxi he was driving at Villa San Rafael, Happy Valley in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Jose Siering Jr., 56, was seated lifeless at the driver’s seat of Ken taxi (body number 3191) by a roving security guard of Villa San Rafael who responded after hearing two gunshots from the area where he found the victim. The victim bore gunshot wounds on his right side temple and upper abdomen. Senior Police Officer 2 Wetzel Berry, homicide investigator, said robbery could be the motive behind the killing of Siering. “It was possible that Siering fought with the perpetrators and he was shot,” Berry told The Manila Times in Cebuano. Police recovered Siering’s brown sling bag and wallet containing P2,120 and identification cards. It was learned that Siering availed of the optional retirement from the Philippine National Police last year. His last assignment was in Bohol.

Advertisements

RHEA RUTH ROSELL