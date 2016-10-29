Cabinet satisfaction rating unchanged

The satisfaction ratings of top government institutions remained steady in the first quarter of the Duterte Administration, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

Based on the third quarter poll, 49 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with the Cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte, while 13 percent said they were dissatisfied and 36 percent were undecided. The Cabinet’s net satisfaction rating was a “good”+36.

The rating was similar to that of President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s second quarter Cabinet rating of a “good” +37.

However, the Duterte Cabinet’s initial rating was better than the Aquino Cabinet’s 2010 third quarter score of a “moderate” +22, President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s “moderate” +14 in 2001, President Joseph Estrada’s “moderate” +18 in 1998, President Fidel V. Ramos’ “moderate” +17 in 1994, and President Corazon Aquino’s “poor” -16 in 1990.

SWS considers a rating of +70 and above as “excellent”, +50 to +69, “very good”, +30 to +49, “good”, +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to -9, “neutral”, -10 to -29, “poor”, -30 to -49, “bad”, -50 to -69, “very bad”, -70 and below, “execrable.”

On the other hand, the SWS survey found that 66 percent were satisfied with the Senate’s performance, 14 percent were dissatisfied, and 21 percent were undecided.

The Senate thus received a “very good” +52 public satisfaction rating, equal to its score in the second quarter of 2016. It got a “good” +48 rating in the same period in 2010, a “moderate” +17 in 2002, a “moderate” +22 in 1998, a “good” +34 in 1992, and a “moderate” +26 in 1998.

The third quarter poll also found that 53 percent of respondents were satisfied with the House of Representatives, 14 percent were dissatisfied, and 33 percent were undecided, for a net satisfaction rating of a “good” +38.

The House of Representatives got a score of “good” +30 in the third quarter of 2010, a “moderate” +12 in 2002, a “moderate” +19 in 1998, a “moderate” +25 in 1992, and a “moderate” +22 in 1998.

Results from the same survey showed that Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd enjoyed a “good” net satisfaction rating of +37, with 54 percent satisfied, 26 undecided and 17 dissatisfied.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez only got a “moderate”+22 public satisfaction rating but his net satisfaction rating is higher than his two predecessors.

Meanwhile, 54 percent of those polled were satisfied with the performance of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno who got a net satisfaction rating of “moderate” at +26.

SWS said the High Court’s net satisfaction rating had been above +20 since 2010’s third quarter, except in 2012 when it recorded a “moderate” +13.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted from September 24-27, 2016, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide.