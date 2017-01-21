Cabinet spouses treat cancer-stricken children to shopping spree

Members of the Cabinet Spouses Association treated 22 kids from the CHILD (Center for Health Improvement and Life Development) Haus to a post-holiday shopping at The SM Store at Mall of Asia, after a day of fun with the children’s parents and other family members, which began with entertainment and sumptuous food at City of Dreams.

The event was a joint activity with Ricky Reyes, and SM through long-time CHILD Haus supporters Hans and Carol Sy, to extend the joys of Christmas and the New Year to kids who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Cabinet Spouses Jocelyn Sueno (wife of DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno), Marissa Lim Aguirre (wife of DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II), Lorna Esperon (wife of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon), Alelee Andanar (wife of Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar), Ruby Mamondiong (wife of TESDA Secretary Guiling Mamondiong), Ferylou Cui (wife of Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary Ferdinand Cui, Jr.), Bai Norhata Alonto (wife of Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Alonto) and Edwin Ubial (husband of DOH Secretary Paulyn Rosell-Ubial) played moms and dad for a day to the batch of kids assigned to them, taking them around The SM Store to shop for clothes, toys and other goodies.

Children who weren’t able to join the activity were also given gifts from the fun shopping spree.

As a touching gesture, the kids prepared in advance “Thank You” cards for their moms and dad for the day. They presented these before returning to CHILD Haus, ending the happy field trip with a spirit of sharing, love and thanksgiving.

CHILD Haus is a temporary shelter for indigent patients afflicted with cancer or other dreaded diseases who are coming from the different provinces, and have no place to stay in Metro Manila while undergoing medical evaluation or treatment in government hospitals. It is run along the principles of hospice care and promotes the concept of holistic healing through its various programs, service and activities – envisioning a return to a normal healthy life for the kids in order to become productive citizens.