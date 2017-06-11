Cable channel airs Tony Awards today

Fil-Am Eva Noblezada nominated for best actress

Filipinos can cheer for best actress nominee Filipino-American Eva Noblezada as the 71st Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards airs live on Lifestyle TV (SkyCable channel 52) live today.

Noblezada earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.” This is her first Tony nod, recognizing her captivating Broadway debut in the hit musical revival. She is competing against Denée Benton (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”), Christine Ebersole (“War Paint”), Patti LuPone (“War Paint”) and Bette Midler (“Hello, Dolly!”)

Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host this year’s Tony Awards. Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, its airing will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Broadway’s biggest night will feature Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan Michael Key, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony nominees Josh Groban, Bette Midler, and Ben Platt.

In addition, Lea Salonga, Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Brian d’Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Sutton Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Tom Sturridge, and Tommy Tune will join this prestigious annual affair as presenters.

The highest theater honors are given annually to professionals for their distinguished achievement on and off stage. This year, it will recognize the winners for 24 competitive categories, chosen by 839 designated Tony voters within the Broadway scene.

Among the contenders for Best Play are “A Doll’s House Part 2,” “Indecent,” “Oslo,” and “Sweat.” For Best Musical, the nominees are “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” and “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Besides the 24 categories, the highly anticipated event will be conferring several special awards. The 2017 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be presented to American actor James Earl Jones. Broadway general managers Nina Lannan and Alan Wasserwill be also be given the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre.

The Tony Awards airs at live at eight o’clock this morning, with a a primetime telecast at 9:30 pm.