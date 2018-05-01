Cable mini series ‘Single/Single’ is now a movie

Shaina Magdayao and Matteo Guidicelli reprises hit millennial roles

Two years after Shaina Magdayao and Matteo Guidicelli started the hit cable mini-series “Single/Single”on Cinema One, their love story is set to continue today on the big screen with the release of “Single/Single: Love Is Not Enough.”

It can be recalled that the 13-episode series depicted the changing lifestyles of today’s millennials—their concerns and the variety of issues they face—all played out in the romantic-comedy genre.

Directed by Veronica Velasco and Pablo Biglang-awa, and written by Lilit Reyes and Jinky Laurel, Single/Single: Love Is Not Enough picks up where the series left off in its final episode as the relationship of Joee (Magdayao) and Joey (Guidicelli) moves on to the next level.

Joee is about to give birth and Joey is not the father. Nevertheless, he remains in love with the mother-to-be and therefore tries hard to become a responsible foster father. Naturally, the realities of raising a baby changes the dynamics of their ideal relationship and their commitment to one another is both challenged and redefined. Joee, Joey, and their gang of millennials then encounter obstacles that will greatly affect their careers and relationships.

“The movie has a more focused story because a movie is different to way to present it as compared to a 13-episode season. So this is one full story of adjusting to parenthood, from singlehood to a kind of domestic married life,” writer Lilit Reyes explained at Single Single’s media conference. “There are also more locations since this is a movie, but even if you didn’t see the series, you’ll understand the story, and for those who saw the series, they can look forward to what has since happened to the gang.”

Reyes continued, “In the season finale of the Season 2, we ended up with Joee girl announcing she is pregnant but it’s not Joey boy’s. So we start when she’s about to give birth, and decided to turn the series into a film because there was a huge following on cable.”

Meanwhile, according to the main stars, they are grateful that viewers fell in love with their characters especially since they never expected that Single/Single will turn into a movie someday.

“In general, the project took three steps forward or a one whole leap. Because more than a couple of years ago, we started Single/Single Season 1, and it was an experiment for me because in all my life, I’ve been portraying mother or doctor roles in dramas. Then suddenly, they presented this project to me which is so much fun. And at the same time, since I am also a millennial, I can relate to the story so I said yes right away,” Magdayao shared.

“So for me, this movie is a big leap because we are not showing ‘hashtag: how to adult’ anymore—like learning how to handle finances, how to find ourselves or how to look for a job. This time, it’s ‘hashtag: adulating’ already. If before, we were figuring out what we wanted in life, now, we think of how we can be responsible with this,” she continued.

Guidicelli on the other hand enthused, “When we started Single/Single 1, I knew it was a very interesting series about two strangers, Joey boy and Joee girl, who do not know each other but end up in a one condo together. This happened to us after high school and we were in college. They started off as complete strangers, not knowing what they like and they don’t like—they would argue a lot but at the end of season one, they start falling for each other.

“In Single 2, they’re together in a relationship. It was a season dedicated to the process of a young adult—how they start a new business, how they fall in love, and how they break up in this age of millennials. Come the movie, it will be a development of Single 1 and 2. The movie asks if ‘Love Is Not Enough’ because Joey boy loves Joey girl so much.”

Magdayao and Guidicelli agree that both the series and movie speak about realities in an ideal world where love seems magical and romance seems to make everything sparkle. In reality, it is a world where two hearts, two minds and two souls struggle to survive the realities of a different romance.

“I was able to relate to my character from Single 1 and 2 and now the film. What’s special about Single/Single is it’s not a usual movie or show but it’s reality playing out on screen,” Guidicelli said.

Magdayao chimed in, “I always look forward to going to our set because it’s a fun set. And the things that I wasn’t able to do in TV, I was able to do in the series and now the movie. Personally, there are those who say I never had a childhood because I’ve been working since I was young, so Single/Single has allowed me to experience what every regular millennial is going through—even having pizza and wine night or just chilling out after work. So I’m grateful I got to experience al that because as Matteo said, this is all real stuff in the real world.”