Cabral, Evangelista cop Elite Class MOS plum

Promising tankers Lee Grant Cabral and Aishel Cid Evangelista bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in their respective age bands in the Elite Class of the 112th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool.

Representing Diliman Preparatory School, Cabral collected 47 points to earn the MOS award in the boys’ 10-year category while Evangelista swept all his events (50 points) to win the boys’ 7-year top honors.

Cabral is fresh from a successful campaign in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship held in Phuket, Thailand where he won a total of six gold medals including the MOS trophy in his division.

Perth-bound Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque (girls’ 10-year), Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over) and Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 13-year), and Charize Esmero of University of the Philippines Integrated School (girls’ 14-year) also ruled their age bands.

The other MOS awardees were Richelle Anne Callera (7), Alexandra Rejuso (8), Triza Tabamo ) 9), Angela Torrico (11), Charlize Cabana (12) and Justine Anne Abastillas (15-over) in girls, and Master Charles Janda (8), Coby Rivilla (9), Joshua Santiago (11), Adrienne Macapagal (12), Lanz Prince Legaspi (13) and Mervier Mirandilla (14) in boys.

Killerwhales Swim Team took the overall championship crown with 890 points while Aquaspeed Sailfish settled for second with 845 points and Camp Aguinaldo Streamline wound up third with 710 points in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Rounding up the Top 10 are Paul Swim Club (629), Whale Sharks (519), Diliman Preparatory School (491), Club Manila East (429), Golden Seacow (296), Mabalacat City Flying Barracuda (285) and Marikina Aquabears (272).

“We have selected a number of swimmers for our next international competitions. We’ll just review the results before we make an announcement. We want to give these young swimmers a proper venue to showcase their skills and bringing them abroad is the best way to gauge their talent,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).