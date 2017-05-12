Cabuyao foils PUP, sweeps ASAPHIL 18-U crown

Cabuyao, Laguna sustained its superb hitting to take control then warded off Polytechnic University of the Philippines’ late charge to hack out an 11-6 decision and capture the Cebuana Lhuillier-ASAPHIL 18-and-under men’s Fast Pitch softball crown at Sto. Niño Ballpark in Marikina City on Friday.

The Laguna Transformers scored seven runs in the first two innings but the PUP batters struck back and pulled to within, 5-8, before the former leaned on Patricio Estipular and Jorel Magayaga’s RBI (runs-batted-in) in the final frame to clinch the victory and complete a sweep of the event organized and conducted by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (Asaphil), headed by president and Cebuana Lhuillier chief Jean Henri-Lhuillier.

“It’s been a great week packed with thrills and team spirit. Although pitted against other tough teams, Cabuyao remained unfazed and continued its winning streak up to the end,” said Lhuillier.

Led by Cyrus Barit and the steady batting of tournament best slugger Jerome Tenorio, Cabuyao scored two runs in the opening frame then Estipular, Magayaga and Tenorio combined for four RBIs and hurler and league MVP Erlito Lara capped Cabuyao’s second inning romp with an RBI of his own for a 7-0 count.

After holding PUP scoreless in the third, highlighted by a triple-play stop sparked by Julius Diaz, Cabuyao appeared headed for a rout but catching errors coupled with PUP’s timely hits courtesy of Ildefonso Mariñas and Aaron Gecolea put the latter back in the hunt at 5-8 after five innings.

Cabuyao, however, regrouped on top of the last inning and hit back with three RBIs by Estipular and Magayaga to make it 11-5 with PUP scoring the last run with a bat by catcher John Lucas.

On its way to the finals, PUP edged Rizal Technological U, 4-3.

Meanwhile, Tenorio also took the Best Hitter and Most RBIs awards, Justin John Rosales from Agoncillo, Batangas bagged the Most Homeruns trophy, while PUP’s Jeffrey Mendoza copped the Best Pitcher trophy.

Cabuyao also received P12,000 for its feat while PUP, RTU and Agoncillo took P8,000, P6,000, and P4,000 each, respectively.