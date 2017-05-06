Cabuyao, PUP crush rivals in Asaphil meet

Cabuyao, Laguna flashed top form and smothered Rizal Technological University, 12-4, while Polytechnic University of the Philippines blasted Antipolo, Rizal, 10-0, at the start of the 18-and-Under Men’s Fast Pitch softball tournament at the Sto. Niño baseball field in Marikina on Saturday.

The Cabuyao clouters took charge early at 4-2 behind the big bats of Julius Diaz and Cyrus Barit after two innings then they translated RTU errors into runs to pull away at 9-3 lead in the next frame en route to their eight-run romp.

The PUP side posted a more convincing win, scoring four runs in the first inning before adding three more in the next to complete the blowout.

Earlier, the national youth women’s softball squad, priming up for various international competitions, also ripped Antipolo, 11-1, in a friendly match in the event organized and conducted by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (Asaphil), headed by president and Cebuana Lhuillier chief Jean Henri-Lhuillier.

“I am thrilled about this year’s 18-and-under fast pitch softball tournament with a showcase of great skills and talents from the future softball stars of the country. I am proud that the level and quality of our teams and players keep on getting better each year,” said Lhuillier.

Asaphil sec-gen Denis Nuevo officially opened the tournament which drew eight of the country’s top teams while executive assistant Ponchit Santos welcomed the participants on behalf of Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.